Cash Dividend On The Way From Univest Financial Corp (UVSP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/8/23, Univest Financial Corp (Symbol: UVSP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.21, payable on 8/23/23. As a percentage of UVSP's recent stock price of $19.75, this dividend works out to approximately 1.06%, so look for shares of Univest Financial Corp to trade 1.06% lower — all else being equal — when UVSP shares open for trading on 8/8/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UVSP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.25% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UVSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UVSP's low point in its 52 week range is $16.11 per share, with $29.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.75.

In Friday trading, Univest Financial Corp shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

