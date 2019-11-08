Cash Dividend On The Way From United States Steel (X)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/12/19, United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 12/10/19. As a percentage of X's recent stock price of $13.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from X is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.51% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of X shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, X's low point in its 52 week range is $9.93 per share, with $28.2848 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.29.

In Friday trading, United States Steel Corp. shares are currently down about 2.1% on the day.

