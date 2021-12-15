Cash Dividend On The Way From Union Pacific (UNP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/17/21, Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.18, payable on 12/30/21. As a percentage of UNP's recent stock price of $244.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UNP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.93% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UNP's low point in its 52 week range is $193.14 per share, with $249.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $244.30.

In Wednesday trading, Union Pacific Corp shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

