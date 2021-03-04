Cash Dividend On The Way From Unifirst (UNF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/8/21, Unifirst Corp (Symbol: UNF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 3/30/21. As a percentage of UNF's recent stock price of $248.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UNF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.40% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UNF's low point in its 52 week range is $121.89 per share, with $251.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $249.27.

In Thursday trading, Unifirst Corp shares are currently up about 2.6% on the day.

