Cash Dividend On The Way From Unifirst (UNF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/7/23, Unifirst Corp (Symbol: UNF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.31, payable on 6/29/23. As a percentage of UNF's recent stock price of $173.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UNF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.71% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UNF's low point in its 52 week range is $154.7174 per share, with $205.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $173.49.

In Monday trading, Unifirst Corp shares are currently down about 1.6% on the day.

