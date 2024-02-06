News & Insights

Markets
TFC.PRI

Cash Dividend On The Way From Truist Financial Corp's Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

February 06, 2024 — 01:33 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

On 2/8/24, Truist Financial Corp's Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: TFC.PRI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3903, payable on 3/15/24. As a percentage of TFC.PRI's recent share price of $22.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.77%, so look for shares of TFC.PRI to trade 1.77% lower — all else being equal — when TFC.PRI shares open for trading on 2/8/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.13%, which compares to an average yield of 6.64% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of TFC.PRI shares, versus TFC:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for TFC.PRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3903 on Truist Financial Corp's Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

TFC.PRI+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Tuesday trading, Truist Financial Corp's Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: TFC.PRI) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TFC) are down about 0.8%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 WLKP Historical Stock Prices
 ASEI Price Target
 KMPH Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TFC.PRI
TFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.