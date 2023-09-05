Cash Dividend On The Way From Triton International Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares

On 9/7/23, Triton International Ltd's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 9/15/23. As a percentage of TRTN.PRB's recent share price of $24.61, this dividend works out to approximately 2.03%, so look for shares of TRTN.PRB to trade 2.03% lower — all else being equal — when TRTN.PRB shares open for trading on 9/7/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.08%, which compares to an average yield of 12.93% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRTN.PRB shares, versus TRTN:
Below is a dividend history chart for TRTN.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Triton International Ltd's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares:
In Tuesday trading, Triton International Ltd's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRB) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TRTN) are down about 0.4%.
