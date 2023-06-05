News & Insights

TRTN.PRB

Cash Dividend On The Way From Triton International Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares

June 05, 2023 — 01:31 pm EDT

On 6/7/23, Triton International Ltd's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 6/15/23. As a percentage of TRTN.PRB's recent share price of $24.70, this dividend works out to approximately 2.02%, so look for shares of TRTN.PRB to trade 2.02% lower — all else being equal — when TRTN.PRB shares open for trading on 6/7/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.00%, which compares to an average yield of 16.81% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRTN.PRB shares, versus TRTN:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for TRTN.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Triton International Ltd's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares:

TRTN.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Triton International Ltd's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRB) is currently off about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TRTN) are down about 0.1%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen

