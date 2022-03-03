Cash Dividend On The Way From Triton International Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares

On 3/7/22, Triton International Ltd's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 3/15/22. As a percentage of TRTN.PRB's recent share price of $26.81, this dividend works out to approximately 1.86%, so look for shares of TRTN.PRB to trade 1.86% lower — all else being equal — when TRTN.PRB shares open for trading on 3/7/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.47%, which compares to an average yield of 7.51% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRTN.PRB shares, versus TRTN:

Below is a dividend history chart for TRTN.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Triton International Ltd's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares:

In Thursday trading, Triton International Ltd's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRB) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TRTN) are up about 0.5%.

