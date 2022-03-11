Cash Dividend On The Way From Tri Continental (TY)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/15/22, Tri Continental Corporation (Symbol: TY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.27, payable on 3/24/22. As a percentage of TY's recent stock price of $30.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of Tri Continental Corporation to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when TY shares open for trading on 3/15/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.60% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TY's low point in its 52 week range is $28.55 per share, with $35.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.33.

In Friday trading, Tri Continental Corporation shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

