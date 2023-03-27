Cash Dividend On The Way From TowneBank (TOWN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/29/23, TowneBank (Symbol: TOWN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.23, payable on 4/12/23. As a percentage of TOWN's recent stock price of $27.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.84%, so look for shares of TowneBank to trade 0.84% lower — all else being equal — when TOWN shares open for trading on 3/29/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TOWN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.35% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TOWN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TOWN's low point in its 52 week range is $26.01 per share, with $33.425 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.50.

In Monday trading, TowneBank shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

