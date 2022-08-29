Cash Dividend On The Way From TORM

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/22, TORM plc (Symbol: TRMD) will trade ex-dividend, for its semi-annual dividend of $0.58, payable on 9/16/22. As a percentage of TRMD's recent stock price of $19.94, this dividend works out to approximately 2.91%, so look for shares of TORM plc to trade 2.91% lower — all else being equal — when TRMD shares open for trading on 8/31/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TRMD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.82% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRMD's low point in its 52 week range is $6.17 per share, with $21.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.10.

In Monday trading, TORM plc shares are currently off about 2% on the day.

