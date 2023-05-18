Cash Dividend On The Way From Tenaris (TS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/22/23, Tenaris SA (Symbol: TS) will trade ex-dividend, for its annual dividend of $0.68, payable on 5/24/23. As a percentage of TS's recent stock price of $26.36, this dividend works out to approximately 2.58%, so look for shares of Tenaris SA to trade 2.58% lower — all else being equal — when TS shares open for trading on 5/22/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.58% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TS's low point in its 52 week range is $22.24 per share, with $38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.43.

In Thursday trading, Tenaris SA shares are currently down about 1.9% on the day.

