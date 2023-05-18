Cash Dividend On The Way From Tenaris (TS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/22/23, Tenaris SA (Symbol: TS) will trade ex-dividend, for its annual dividend of $0.68, payable on 5/24/23. As a percentage of TS's recent stock price of $26.36, this dividend works out to approximately 2.58%, so look for shares of Tenaris SA to trade 2.58% lower — all else being equal — when TS shares open for trading on 5/22/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.58% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TS's low point in its 52 week range is $22.24 per share, with $38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.43.
In Thursday trading, Tenaris SA shares are currently down about 1.9% on the day.
Also see: Historical Earnings
STPK shares outstanding history
Funds Holding PYC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.