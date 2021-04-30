Cash Dividend On The Way From Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/4/21, Teekay LNG Partners LP (Symbol: TGP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2875, payable on 5/14/21. As a percentage of TGP's recent stock price of $15.42, this dividend works out to approximately 1.86%, so look for shares of Teekay LNG Partners LP to trade 1.86% lower — all else being equal — when TGP shares open for trading on 5/4/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TGP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.46% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TGP's low point in its 52 week range is $10.06 per share, with $15.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.43.

In Friday trading, Teekay LNG Partners LP shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

