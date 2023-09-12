Cash Dividend On The Way From Synovus Financial Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D

On 9/14/23, Synovus Financial Corp's 6.300% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: SNV.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5603, payable on 9/21/23. As a percentage of SNV.PRD's recent share price of $24.90, this dividend works out to approximately 2.25%, so look for shares of SNV.PRD to trade 2.25% lower — all else being equal — when SNV.PRD shares open for trading on 9/14/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.02%, which compares to an average yield of 6.99% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNV.PRD shares, versus SNV:

Below is a dividend history chart for SNV.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5603 on Synovus Financial Corp's 6.300% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D:

In Tuesday trading, Synovus Financial Corp's 6.300% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: SNV.PRD) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SNV) are up about 2%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.