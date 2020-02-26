Markets

Cash Dividend On The Way From Sun Life Financial Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares Series 2

On 2/28/20, Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares Series 2 (TSX: SLF-PRB.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 3/31/20. As a percentage of SLF.PRB's recent share price of $23.36, this dividend works out to approximately 1.28%, so look for shares of SLF.PRB to trade 1.28% lower — all else being equal — when SLF.PRB shares open for trading on 2/28/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.15%.

As of last close, SLF.PRB was trading at a 6.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLF.PRB shares, versus SLF:

Below is a dividend history chart for SLF.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.30 on Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares Series 2:

In Wednesday trading, Sun Life Financial Inc's Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares Series 2 (TSX: SLF-PRB.TO) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: SLF.TO) are up about 0.1%.

