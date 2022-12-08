Cash Dividend On The Way From STMicroelectronics (STM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/12/22, STMicroelectronics NV (Symbol: STM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.06, payable on 12/20/22. As a percentage of STM's recent stock price of $37.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from STM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.64% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of STM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STM's low point in its 52 week range is $28.35 per share, with $51.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.77.

In Thursday trading, STMicroelectronics NV shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.