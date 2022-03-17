Cash Dividend On The Way From STMicroelectronics (STM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/21/22, STMicroelectronics NV (Symbol: STM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.06, payable on 3/29/22. As a percentage of STM's recent stock price of $41.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from STM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.58% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of STM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STM's low point in its 52 week range is $34.16 per share, with $52.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.70.

In Thursday trading, STMicroelectronics NV shares are currently off about 1.2% on the day.

