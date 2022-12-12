Markets
SRC.PRA

Cash Dividend On The Way From Spirit Realty Capital Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

December 12, 2022 — 01:33 pm EST

On 12/14/22, Spirit Realty Capital Inc's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SRC.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of SRC.PRA's recent share price of $23.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.60%, so look for shares of SRC.PRA to trade 1.60% lower — all else being equal — when SRC.PRA shares open for trading on 12/14/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.38%, which compares to an average yield of 7.93% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRC.PRA shares, versus SRC:

Below is a dividend history chart for SRC.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Spirit Realty Capital Inc's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :

In Monday trading, Spirit Realty Capital Inc's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SRC.PRA) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SRC) are off about 0.1%.

