Cash Dividend On The Way From Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (SPR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/19/20, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.01, payable on 4/9/20. As a percentage of SPR's recent stock price of $25.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.04%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SPR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPR's low point in its 52 week range is $25.28 per share, with $94.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.38.

In Tuesday trading, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc shares are currently down about 4.5% on the day.

