Cash Dividend On The Way From Simpson Manufacturing (SSD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/3/24, Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Symbol: SSD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.27, payable on 4/25/24. As a percentage of SSD's recent stock price of $205.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SSD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.53% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SSD's low point in its 52 week range is $102.13 per share, with $218.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $204.97.

In Monday trading, Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

