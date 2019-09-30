Cash Dividend On The Way From Simpson Manufacturing

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/2/19, Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Symbol: SSD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.23, payable on 10/24/19. As a percentage of SSD's recent stock price of $68.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SSD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.34% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SSD's low point in its 52 week range is $49.54 per share, with $73.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.68.

In Monday trading, Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.