Cash Dividend On The Way From Seritage Growth Properties's 7.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares

On 6/29/22, Seritage Growth Properties's 7.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: SRG.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 7/15/22. As a percentage of SRG.PRA's recent share price of $15.53, this dividend works out to approximately 2.82%, so look for shares of SRG.PRA to trade 2.82% lower — all else being equal — when SRG.PRA shares open for trading on 6/29/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 11.04%, which compares to an average yield of 7.00% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRG.PRA shares, versus SRG:

Below is a dividend history chart for SRG.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Seritage Growth Properties's 7.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares :

In Monday trading, Seritage Growth Properties's 7.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: SRG.PRA) is currently down about 2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SRG) are down about 1.1%.

