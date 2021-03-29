Cash Dividend On The Way From Sempra Energy's 6.75% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series B

On 3/31/21, Sempra Energy's 6.75% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: SRE.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.6875, payable on 4/15/21. As a percentage of SRE.PRB's recent share price of $106.49, this dividend works out to approximately 1.58%, so look for shares of SRE.PRB to trade 1.58% lower — all else being equal — when SRE.PRB shares open for trading on 3/31/21. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.40%, which compares to an average yield of 6.05% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRE.PRB shares, versus SRE:

Below is a dividend history chart for SRE.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $1.6875 on Sempra Energy's 6.75% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series B:

In Monday trading, Sempra Energy's 6.75% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: SRE.PRB) is currently up about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SRE) are up about 0.7%.

