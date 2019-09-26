Cash Dividend On The Way From Sempra Energy's 6% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A

On 9/30/19, Sempra Energy's 6% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: SRE.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.50, payable on 10/15/19. As a percentage of SRE.PRA's recent share price of $117.86, this dividend works out to approximately 1.27%, so look for shares of SRE.PRA to trade 1.27% lower — all else being equal — when SRE.PRA shares open for trading on 9/30/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.13%, which compares to an average yield of 4.92% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRE.PRA shares, versus SRE:

Below is a dividend history chart for SRE.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $1.50 on Sempra Energy's 6% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Thursday trading, Sempra Energy's 6% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: SRE.PRA) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SRE) are up about 0.5%.

