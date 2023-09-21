Cash Dividend On The Way From Seagate Technology Holdings (STX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/25/23, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.70, payable on 10/10/23. As a percentage of STX's recent stock price of $65.07, this dividend works out to approximately 1.08%, so look for shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC to trade 1.08% lower — all else being equal — when STX shares open for trading on 9/25/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from STX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.30% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of STX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STX's low point in its 52 week range is $47.47 per share, with $74.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.45.

In Thursday trading, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC shares are currently down about 0.8% on the day.

