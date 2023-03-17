Cash Dividend On The Way From Seagate Technology Holdings (STX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/21/23, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.70, payable on 4/6/23. As a percentage of STX's recent stock price of $61.80, this dividend works out to approximately 1.13%, so look for shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC to trade 1.13% lower — all else being equal — when STX shares open for trading on 3/21/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from STX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.53% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of STX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, STX's low point in its 52 week range is $47.47 per share, with $94.725 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.90.
In Friday trading, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC shares are currently up about 1% on the day.
