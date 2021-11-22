Cash Dividend On The Way From Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/24/21, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (Symbol: SWM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.44, payable on 12/17/21. As a percentage of SWM's recent stock price of $32.27, this dividend works out to approximately 1.36%, so look for shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc to trade 1.36% lower — all else being equal — when SWM shares open for trading on 11/24/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SWM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.45% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SWM's low point in its 52 week range is $31.76 per share, with $50.785 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.34.

In Monday trading, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

