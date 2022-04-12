Cash Dividend On The Way From Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/14/22, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (Symbol: SCHN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.1875, payable on 5/2/22. As a percentage of SCHN's recent stock price of $52.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SCHN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.43% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHN's low point in its 52 week range is $35.34 per share, with $59.3449 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.59.

In Tuesday trading, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc shares are currently up about 2.8% on the day.

