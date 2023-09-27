Cash Dividend On The Way From Saul Centers Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

On 9/29/23, Saul Centers Inc's 6.000% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: BFS.PRE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 10/16/23. As a percentage of BFS.PRE's recent share price of $21.49, this dividend works out to approximately 1.74%, so look for shares of BFS.PRE to trade 1.74% lower — all else being equal — when BFS.PRE shares open for trading on 9/29/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.04%, which compares to an average yield of 8.18% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BFS.PRE shares, versus BFS:
Below is a dividend history chart for BFS.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Saul Centers Inc's 6.000% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, Saul Centers Inc's 6.000% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: BFS.PRE) is currently up about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BFS) are trading flat.
