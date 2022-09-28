Cash Dividend On The Way From Saul Centers Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

On 9/30/22, Saul Centers Inc's 6.000% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: BFS.PRE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 10/17/22. As a percentage of BFS.PRE's recent share price of $21.23, this dividend works out to approximately 1.77%, so look for shares of BFS.PRE to trade 1.77% lower — all else being equal — when BFS.PRE shares open for trading on 9/30/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.94%, which compares to an average yield of 8.05% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BFS.PRE shares, versus BFS:

Below is a dividend history chart for BFS.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Saul Centers Inc's 6.000% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Saul Centers Inc's 6.000% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: BFS.PRE) is currently down about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BFS) are up about 2.2%.

