SB.PRC

Cash Dividend On The Way From Safe Bulkers Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares

January 17, 2023 — 01:31 pm EST

On 1/19/23, Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SB.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 1/30/23. As a percentage of SB.PRC's recent share price of $24.75, this dividend works out to approximately 2.02%, so look for shares of SB.PRC to trade 2.02% lower — all else being equal — when SB.PRC shares open for trading on 1/19/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.08%, which compares to an average yield of 8.24% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SB.PRC shares, versus SB:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for SB.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares:

SB.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SB.PRC) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SB) are trading flat.

