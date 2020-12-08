Cash Dividend On The Way From Royce Value Trust (RVT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/10/20, Royce Value Trust Inc (Symbol: RVT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 12/24/20. As a percentage of RVT's recent stock price of $16.11, this dividend works out to approximately 1.55%, so look for shares of Royce Value Trust Inc to trade 1.55% lower — all else being equal — when RVT shares open for trading on 12/10/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RVT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.21% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RVT's low point in its 52 week range is $7.50 per share, with $16.1799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.11.

In Tuesday trading, Royce Value Trust Inc shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.