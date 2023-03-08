Cash Dividend On The Way From Royce Value Trust (RVT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/10/23, Royce Value Trust Inc (Symbol: RVT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.27, payable on 3/24/23. As a percentage of RVT's recent stock price of $14.16, this dividend works out to approximately 1.91%, so look for shares of Royce Value Trust Inc to trade 1.91% lower — all else being equal — when RVT shares open for trading on 3/10/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RVT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.63% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RVT's low point in its 52 week range is $12.24 per share, with $17.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.16.
In Wednesday trading, Royce Value Trust Inc shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.
Also see: IPHA Videos
MAX YTD Return
SRI Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.