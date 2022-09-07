Cash Dividend On The Way From Royce Value Trust (RVT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/9/22, Royce Value Trust Inc (Symbol: RVT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.32, payable on 9/23/22. As a percentage of RVT's recent stock price of $14.70, this dividend works out to approximately 2.18%, so look for shares of Royce Value Trust Inc to trade 2.18% lower — all else being equal — when RVT shares open for trading on 9/9/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RVT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.71% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RVT's low point in its 52 week range is $13.35 per share, with $20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.70.

In Wednesday trading, Royce Value Trust Inc shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

