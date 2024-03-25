Cash Dividend On The Way From RLJ Lodging Trust's $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares

On 3/27/24, RLJ Lodging Trust's $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: RLJ.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4875, payable on 4/30/24. As a percentage of RLJ.PRA's recent share price of $25.08, this dividend works out to approximately 1.94%, so look for shares of RLJ.PRA to trade 1.94% lower — all else being equal — when RLJ.PRA shares open for trading on 3/27/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.81%, which compares to an average yield of 7.67% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of RLJ.PRA shares, versus RLJ:

Below is a dividend history chart for RLJ.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4875 on RLJ Lodging Trust's $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, RLJ Lodging Trust's $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: RLJ.PRA) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RLJ) are up about 0.6%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.