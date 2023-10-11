Cash Dividend On The Way From Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock

On 10/13/23, Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 11/15/23. As a percentage of RITM.PRD's recent share price of $20.72, this dividend works out to approximately 2.11%, so look for shares of RITM.PRD to trade 2.11% lower — all else being equal — when RITM.PRD shares open for trading on 10/13/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.39%, which compares to an average yield of 8.45% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of RITM.PRD shares, versus RITM:

Below is a dividend history chart for RITM.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Rithm Capital Corp's Reset Rate Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRD) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RITM) are up about 0.7%.

