Cash Dividend On The Way From RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/28/24, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0925, payable on 3/7/24. As a percentage of RIOCF's recent stock price of $13.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when RIOCF shares open for trading on 2/28/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RIOCF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.03% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RIOCF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RIOCF's low point in its 52 week range is $11.50 per share, with $16.2901 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.64.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Monday trading, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are currently up about 1% on the day.

