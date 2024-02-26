Cash Dividend On The Way From RenaissanceRe Holdings Series G Preference Shares

Below is a dividend history chart for RNR.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2625 on RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s 4.20% Dep Shares Series G Non-Cumul Preference Shares:
In Monday trading, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s 4.20% Dep Shares Series G Non-Cumul Preference Shares (Symbol: RNR.PRG) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RNR) are up about 0.4%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: HOLX Videos
GLUE Stock Predictions
PPBI Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.