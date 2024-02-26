News & Insights

Cash Dividend On The Way From RenaissanceRe Holdings Series G Preference Shares

On 2/28/24, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s 4.20% Dep Shares Series G Non-Cumul Preference Shares (Symbol: RNR.PRG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2625, payable on 3/1/24. As a percentage of RNR.PRG's recent share price of $18.83, this dividend works out to approximately 1.39%, so look for shares of RNR.PRG to trade 1.39% lower — all else being equal — when RNR.PRG shares open for trading on 2/28/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.56%, which compares to an average yield of 6.69% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of RNR.PRG shares, versus RNR:

Below is a dividend history chart for RNR.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2625 on RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s 4.20% Dep Shares Series G Non-Cumul Preference Shares:

In Monday trading, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s 4.20% Dep Shares Series G Non-Cumul Preference Shares (Symbol: RNR.PRG) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RNR) are up about 0.4%.

