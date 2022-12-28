Cash Dividend On The Way From Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Reaves Utility Income Fund (Symbol: UTG) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.19, payable on 1/17/23. As a percentage of UTG's recent stock price of $28.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when UTG shares open for trading on 12/29/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UTG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UTG's low point in its 52 week range is $24.55 per share, with $35.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.99.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, Reaves Utility Income Fund shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.