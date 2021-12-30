Cash Dividend On The Way From Quanta Services (PWR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/3/22, Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.07, payable on 1/14/22. As a percentage of PWR's recent stock price of $115.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PWR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.24% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PWR's low point in its 52 week range is $67.60 per share, with $124.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.05.

In Thursday trading, Quanta Services, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

