Cash Dividend On The Way From Quaker Chemical (KWR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/15/21, Quaker Chemical Corp. (Symbol: KWR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.395, payable on 4/30/21. As a percentage of KWR's recent stock price of $244.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KWR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.65% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KWR's low point in its 52 week range is $119.18 per share, with $301.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $244.91.

In Tuesday trading, Quaker Chemical Corp. shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.

