Cash Dividend On The Way From Pyxis Tankers Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares

On 11/10/23, Pyxis Tankers Inc's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: PXSAP) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.1615, payable on 11/20/23. As a percentage of PXSAP's recent share price of $23.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of PXSAP to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when PXSAP shares open for trading on 11/10/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.32%, which compares to an average yield of 7.16% in the "Shipping" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PXSAP shares, versus PXS:
Below is a dividend history chart for PXSAP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.1615 on Pyxis Tankers Inc's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares:
In Wednesday trading, Pyxis Tankers Inc's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: PXSAP) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PXS) are up about 0.6%.
