Cash Dividend On The Way From Public Storage's 6.5% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series P

On 6/14/22, Public Storage's 6.5% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series P (Symbol: PSA.PRP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 6/30/22. As a percentage of PSA.PRP's recent share price of $18.71, this dividend works out to approximately 1.34%, so look for shares of PSA.PRP to trade 1.34% lower — all else being equal — when PSA.PRP shares open for trading on 6/14/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.24%, which compares to an average yield of 7.06% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRP shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.25 on Public Storage's 6.5% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series P:

In Friday trading, Public Storage's 6.5% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series P (Symbol: PSA.PRP) is currently off about 1.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are off about 0.9%.

