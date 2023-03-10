Cash Dividend On The Way From Public Storage's 6.35% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series R

On 3/14/23, Public Storage's 6.35% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series R (Symbol: PSA.PRR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 3/30/23. As a percentage of PSA.PRR's recent share price of $17.34, this dividend works out to approximately 1.44%, so look for shares of PSA.PRR to trade 1.44% lower — all else being equal — when PSA.PRR shares open for trading on 3/14/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.72%, which compares to an average yield of 7.73% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRR shares, versus PSA:
Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.25 on Public Storage's 6.35% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series R:
In Friday trading, Public Storage's 6.35% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series R (Symbol: PSA.PRR) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are trading flat.
Also see: Funds Holding QUNR
SR Next Dividend Date
Institutional Holders of JWN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.