Cash Dividend On The Way From Public Storage's 5.125% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series C

On 6/14/21, Public Storage's 5.125% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series C (Symbol: PSA.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3203, payable on 6/30/21. As a percentage of PSA.PRC's recent share price of $25.30, this dividend works out to approximately 1.27%, so look for shares of PSA.PRC to trade 1.27% lower — all else being equal — when PSA.PRC shares open for trading on 6/14/21. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.06%, which compares to an average yield of 6.32% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRC shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3203 on Public Storage's 5.125% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series C:

In Thursday trading, Public Storage's 5.125% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series C (Symbol: PSA.PRC) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are trading flat.

