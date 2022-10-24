Cash Dividend On The Way From Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/26/22, Prospect Capital Corporation (Symbol: PSEC) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.06, payable on 11/17/22. As a percentage of PSEC's recent stock price of $6.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Prospect Capital Corporation to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when PSEC shares open for trading on 10/26/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PSEC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.36% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSEC's low point in its 52 week range is $6.09 per share, with $9.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.97.

Prospect Capital Corporation is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Monday trading, Prospect Capital Corporation shares are currently trading flat on the day.

