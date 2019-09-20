Cash Dividend On The Way From Presidio (PSDO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/24/19, Presidio Inc (Symbol: PSDO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.04, payable on 10/4/19. As a percentage of PSDO's recent stock price of $15.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PSDO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.00% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSDO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSDO's low point in its 52 week range is $12.27 per share, with $17.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.96.

In Friday trading, Presidio Inc shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

