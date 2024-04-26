Cash Dividend On The Way From Plumas Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/30/24, Plumas Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PLBC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.27, payable on 5/15/24. As a percentage of PLBC's recent stock price of $35.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Plumas Bancorp Inc to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when PLBC shares open for trading on 4/30/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PLBC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.08% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLBC's low point in its 52 week range is $31.77 per share, with $45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.04.

In Friday trading, Plumas Bancorp Inc shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.

