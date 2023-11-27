Cash Dividend On The Way From Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/23, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.25, payable on 12/22/23. As a percentage of PXD's recent stock price of $236.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Co to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when PXD shares open for trading on 11/29/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PXD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.12% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PXD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PXD's low point in its 52 week range is $177.265 per share, with $257.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $235.64.

In Monday trading, Pioneer Natural Resources Co shares are currently down about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.