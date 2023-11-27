Cash Dividend On The Way From Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/23, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.25, payable on 12/22/23. As a percentage of PXD's recent stock price of $236.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Co to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when PXD shares open for trading on 11/29/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PXD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.12% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PXD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PXD's low point in its 52 week range is $177.265 per share, with $257.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $235.64.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Monday trading, Pioneer Natural Resources Co shares are currently down about 0.6% on the day.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ANCX
Denbury Historical PE Ratio
Moodys RSI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.